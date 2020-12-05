Livingston, Jack 1933-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Jack Livingston, 87, of Gower, passed away, Dec. 2, 2020.

Jack William Livingston was born Feb. 14, 1933, to Orville and Edith (Bridges) Livingston.

He grew up in rural Gower and graduated from Gower High School in 1950.

Jack married the love of his life, Evelyn Aletha Witt, on Feb. 16, 1952, at the Gower Baptist Church by Rev. J.V. Crenshaw.

Jack retired from TWA following a 28 career as an A&P mechanic.

Jack farmed in the Gower area for most of his life, with Evelyn by his side, raising cattle, hogs and crops.

Jack and Evelyn loved to travel and also many special memories of years of family trips, to the Lake of the Ozarks.

He was also a loyal supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and celebrated their Super bowl championship last year.

Jack was a 60 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge in Edgerton, Missouri.

Jack was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Orville; his wife, Bonnie Livingston; son, Patrick Livingston; grandson, Travis Spaeth; and great-grandson, Jacob Livingston; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jack and Susie Brown; and brother- in-law, Richard Butler.

Jack is survived by: his wife, Evelyn; son, Larry (Molly) Livingston; daughter, Linda (Darrel) Spaeth; daughter-in-law, Donna Livingston of Gower; grandchildren: Matthew (Nicole) Livingston, Gower, Angela (Carrie) Livingston of Austin, Texas, Belinda (Matthew) Becker of Washington, Missouri, Bailey Livingston, Plattsburg, Missouri and Carly Livingston of Gower; great- grandchildren: Dillon, Dakota, Alexis and Madison Livingston, and Cecelia and Laura Becker; great-great grandchildren, Jaxon and Landon Livingston; and sister-in-law, Jean Butler, Naples, Florida; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Our family will miss his ornery smile, jokes, laughs and hugs.

Funeral Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Gower Convalescent Center for their excellent and loving care.