Livingston, Donna E. 1967-2021

GOWER, Mo. — Donna Elaine Livingston, 53, of Gower, Missouri, passed away April 25, 2021.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1967, to Leroy Wayne and Phyllis Elaine (Farr) Davis in St. Joseph. Donna grew up in rural Gower and in 1986 she graduated from East Buchanan High School.

On Aug. 3, 1991, she was united in marriage to Patrick “Pat” Kim Livingston. After their marriage they lived near Gower, where they made their home. Pat passed away on Feb. 20, 2005. In June of 2012 Donna was united with her partner Kirby Crump and he became her and her daughter’s “rock”.

Donna worked for Heartland Medical Center, Farmland Industries, North Kansas City Hospital, Platte Valley Bank and she was currently the manager for the Gower Domiciliary.

She had an incredible gift and talent for crafting and a passion for baking and cooking. She was a perfectionist and spent many hours decorating her cookies and cupcakes for birthdays, baby and wedding showers, Carly’s volleyball team and any other occasion. If you gave her a theme, she would always deliver above and beyond your expectations. Donna loved riding motorcycles, anything Harley and the KC Chiefs. Most of all, Donna never missed an activity and was her family’s #1 Fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Livingston; her parents, Wayne and Elaine Davis; her father-in-law, Jack Livingston; nephew, Travis Spaeth.

Donna is survived by her partner, Kirby Crump; her daughters, Bailey (Jesse Breeding) Livingston and Carly Livingston; her only son and dog, Fat Boy; sister, Deborah (Harold) Barnhill; niece, Korey Barnhill; great-nephew, Parker Ray Miller; aunts and uncles, Marianne (Jerry) Jackson, Bob (Carol) Farr, and John Farr; mother-in-law, Evelyn Livingston; brother-in-law, Larry (Molly) Livingston; sister-in-law, Linda (Darrel) Spaeth; several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends, along with a community that was fighting along beside her.

At the family’s request, please wear your “Donna Shirt”, a KC Chiefs shirt, a Bulldog shirt or anything leopard print or bright colors.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday April 28, at the Gower Christian Church AFC Building

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday April 29, at the Gower Christian Church AFC Building

Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower

Donations may be made to Donna Livingston Memorial Fund c/o the Bank of Gower, for the education of Carly Livingston.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.