Livingston, Avis O. 1923-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Avis Osborn Livingston, 99, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Avis was born on May 28, 1923, on a farm in Andrew County, Missouri. She was the daughter of Earl and Neta Osborn. She graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School in 1941 and continued her education at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1945 with a degree in business education. She was a member of Chi Omega and Pi Omega Pi sororities.

