Litton, Victor J. 1952-2022 Lock Springs, Mo.

LOCK SPRINGS, Mo. - Victor J. Litton, 96, of Lock Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, under the care of his family.
Vic was born May 14, 1925, in Livingston County, Missouri, to parents John Raymond and Charlotte Ethel "Lottie" (Mast) Litton. He was a 1943 graduate of Lock Springs High School and earned the honor of Valedictorian. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Victor married Mildred R. Jones, (and called her Rosie from then on) on Sept. 2, 1951 in Gallatin, Missouri, at Presbyterian preacher, Brother Smith's, house. Their marriage stood the test of time lasting for over 70 years.
Victor worked his farm until the age of 89 and only stopped then because he could no longer climb up into his tractor. He was a member of Lock Springs Presbyterian Church, then Gallatin Presbyterian Church after the Lock Springs church closed. Vic served as a board member of Home Exchange Bank, Jamesport, Missouri, for 35 years.
Vic is survived by his wife, Mildred "Rosie" Litton of Lock Springs; daughter, Vicky Myers and husband Steve of Raleigh, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Linda Litton of Columbia, Missouri; grandchildren, Ladd Litton of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Lane Litton and wife Sarah of Columbia, Eric Myers and wife Nessa of Lindon, Utah, Kevin Myers and wife Jillian of Holly Springs, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Findley, and Lincoln Litton, Ashley and Elizabeth Litton, Isaac, Farrah, and Fiona Myers, and Zelda and Leia Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie and Raymond Litton; son, Larry Litton; granddaughter-in-law, Kim Litton; sisters, Althea Consolver, and Maxine Roberts.
Memorials in honor of Vic may be made to the Lock Springs Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Home, in Chillicothe, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held at Lock Springs Cemetery in Lock Springs. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.