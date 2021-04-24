Litton, Karen E. 1940-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Karen E. Woten passed away April 21, 2021. She was born July 15, 1940, to Herbert and Mary Gibler. Karen married Richard Filbert in 1959 and had six daughters. Karen retired from Sears & Roebuck where she had many customers rely on her knowledge of the hardware department. Karen was an extraordinary seamstress who made beautiful wedding gowns, quilts and special handcrafted items.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Lee; and grandson, Jeremy Lott.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Gall (Steve), Tracy Klamert (Bill), Toni Grace (Bill), Tamara Kovac (Mike), Tabetha Filbert, and Tricia Litton (Ron); sisters, Sharen Wiseman, Anita Cleopher (Gary); and brother, Butch Gibler (Jackie); 19 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 3, 4:30 to 6:30 at the shelter house at Bartlett Park. Cards can be mailed to 2805 Jackson Street, St. Joseph MO 64507. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.