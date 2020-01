RIVERSIDE, Calif. -James Charles Littler, son of Jim and Lucy Littler, born July 15, 1939, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, at his home, in Riverside.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 49 and a half years, Beatrix Littler; his four children; and eleven grandchildren.

Charlie worked as a physician assistant and nurse practitioner, retiring in 2001.

Charlie enjoyed working on cars, and spending time with his friends and family.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.