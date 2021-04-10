SUTHERLIN, Ore. - Patricia "Patty" (Littler) Hammitt, formally from St. Joseph, passed away March 12, 2021, after a short illness.

Preceded in death by her parents, James (Jim) and Lucy Littler; brother, James Charles Littler.

Patty is survived by her sister, Betty Lowe (Alan) of Lakewood, Colorado; sister-in-law, Beatrix Littler of Riverside, California; daughter, Heather Tiemann of Sutherlin, Oregon; son, Justin Hammitt (Holly) of Littleton, Colorado; granddaughters, Savannah and Bryna Tiemann; great-granddaughter, Unity J; grandson, Gray Hammitt; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be April 16, 2021, in Seaside, Oregon. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.