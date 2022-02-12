Littlejohn, Marrianne 1933-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Marrianne Littlejohn, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born June 6, 1933, in Sargent, Nebraska, daughter of Emily and Russell King. She graduated from Stanberry High School. She married Arley on Aug. 30, 1952.
She worked at Einbenders and JC Penny as a seamstress. Marrianne's hobbies included sewing, quilting, playing cards, puzzles, solitaire and traveling. She was a member of Abundant Faith Church of God.
Marrianne was preceded in death by husband, Arley Littlejohn Jr.; her parents; daughter, Jacqueline Littlejohn; granddaughter, Derica Kunzler; and brothers, Vern King, Jim King, Gerald King, Norman King and sister; Esther Rice.
Survivors include, children, Mike (Cindy) Littlejohn of St. Joseph, Sandy (Dorsey) Simpson of White Cloud, Ksnsas, Karen (Steve) Kunzler of St. Joseph, Brian (Linda ) Littlejohn of Maysville, Missouri, Gail (Roger) Kunzler of Agency, Missouri, James (Candy) Littlejohn of St. Joseph; sister, Fern Hamm of Mound City, Missouri; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 30 great-great- grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or Abundant Faith Church of God.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
