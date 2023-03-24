Littlejohn, Brian L. 1964-2023 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Brian Lee Littlejohn, age 59, was born March 5, 1964, in St. Joseph, the son of Arley and Marrianne (King) Littlejohn. He passed away March 22, 2023.
Brian was a graduate of Lafayette High School and He worked for over 25 years for Envision Tech Inc. in St. Joseph. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and grilling and smoking meat. Most of all, Brian loved the time he spent with family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Penny Littlejohn; and stepdaughter, Ali LeMunyon.
Survivors include his partner in life, Linda Spease; daughter, Carlee Gibson (Josh); stepchildren, Cassie Flinn, Casey Flinn (Peyton), John Sweeney (Heidi), Becky Sweeney, and Samantha Hahn; siblings, Mike Littlejohn (Cindy), Sandy Simpson (Dorsey), Karen Kunzler (Steve), Gail Kunzler (Roger), James Littlejohn (Candy); 12 grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.
Graveside Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.
Memorial Contributions: American Cancer Society As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
