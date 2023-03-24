Littlejohn, Brian L. 1964-2023 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Brian Lee Littlejohn, age 59, was born March 5, 1964, in St. Joseph, the son of Arley and Marrianne (King) Littlejohn. He passed away March 22, 2023.

Brian was a graduate of Lafayette High School and He worked for over 25 years for Envision Tech Inc. in St. Joseph. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and grilling and smoking meat. Most of all, Brian loved the time he spent with family.

To plant a tree in memory of - Littlejohn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.