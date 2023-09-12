Little, Phillip E. 1936-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Phillip Eugene Little, 87, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, with family at his side.

Phillip was born in St. Joseph on Jan. 18, 1936, to T.P. and Marguerite (Kollmer) Little, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, Jimmy, at nine years of age.

