John J. Little Jr., St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023.

Born to John J. Little Sr. and Margaret Myrle Martin, of Rushville, Missouri, he was their only child. Jack graduated from Dekalb, Missouri, High School in 1953. He enlisted with the Naval Reserves while in high school and switched to the Army after completing his reserve duties. He served a two year tour with the Army in Germany. After he returned, he met Nina Burdette who was the love of his life. Together they had three children. He would often say asking her to marry him was the best decision he ever made.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.