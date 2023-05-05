John J. Little Jr., St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023.
Born to John J. Little Sr. and Margaret Myrle Martin, of Rushville, Missouri, he was their only child. Jack graduated from Dekalb, Missouri, High School in 1953. He enlisted with the Naval Reserves while in high school and switched to the Army after completing his reserve duties. He served a two year tour with the Army in Germany. After he returned, he met Nina Burdette who was the love of his life. Together they had three children. He would often say asking her to marry him was the best decision he ever made.
After trying a variety of careers, Jack took a job with Seitz Foods, Inc., and spent his career as a Sales Representative for the company. Jack moved his family to St. Joseph in the early 1970's. Shortly after moving to St. Joseph, Jack and his family joined Wyatt Park Baptist Church. During the 50 years he was a member, he served in the choir, as a Deacon, went on several mission trips to Belize, served as Sunday School teacher and served on pastor search committees. He also served at the Open Door Food Kitchen for nearly 30 years.
In his spare time, Jack was an avid car lover. From collecting Hot wheels to trading the full-size models multiple times per year, he was never satisfied with what he had. He loved the chase and the negotiation involved. Anyone who knew Jack never knew what he would be driving next.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and son, John.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Nina; and his daughters, Julie Weber (Dennis), of Salida, Colorado, and Nicole Little, of St. Joseph; and three grandchildren who he loved and adored, Jesse Johnson, Cierra Smith and Lucas Weber.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Sugar Creek Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the building fund at Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
