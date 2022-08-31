Lisenbee, Jeffrey M. 1988-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jeffrey Michael Lisenbee was born on March 5, 1988, in St. Joseph, to Sheri Sullender and David Lisenbee. Jeffrey was a 2006 graduate of Lafayette High School where he played basketball for the Fighting Irish. He attended the Savannah School district through elementary and middle school. He was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Colorado Technical Institute. Jeffrey was a talented artist. He especially excelled in figure drawing and his freehand work was top notch. He was an avid skateboarder in his youth and enjoyed being outdoors.
Jeffrey was quick-witted and known for his humor, he had a truly unique perspective on life and everyone that knew him will miss those conversations. He also worked well with his hands and fixed many a car or home issue for his friends and family. Jeffrey loved all animals and never met a dog or cat that he wasn't a friend to.
Jeffrey passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, from complications of leukemia, in Columbia, Missouri. He was 34 years old and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Bob Rigby; and grandparents, Linda and John Sullender.
He leaves behind mother, Sheri Sullender (John Thornton); father, David Lisenbee (Georgann Jennings); grandmother, Donna Rigby; brother, Joshua Lisenbee (Kayla); nephew, Henry Lisenbee; several aunts and uncles and girlfriend, Wisteria Smith.
There will be a private ceremony for immediate friends and family.
Arrangements under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Lisenbee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.