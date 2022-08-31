Lisenbee, Jeffrey M. 1988-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jeffrey Michael Lisenbee was born on March 5, 1988, in St. Joseph, to Sheri Sullender and David Lisenbee. Jeffrey was a 2006 graduate of Lafayette High School where he played basketball for the Fighting Irish. He attended the Savannah School district through elementary and middle school. He was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Colorado Technical Institute. Jeffrey was a talented artist. He especially excelled in figure drawing and his freehand work was top notch. He was an avid skateboarder in his youth and enjoyed being outdoors.

Jeffrey was quick-witted and known for his humor, he had a truly unique perspective on life and everyone that knew him will miss those conversations. He also worked well with his hands and fixed many a car or home issue for his friends and family. Jeffrey loved all animals and never met a dog or cat that he wasn't a friend to.

