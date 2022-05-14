AMITY, Mo. - June Anne (McCartney) Lippold was born June 9, 1932, to Floyd M., McCartney and Thayer D. (Dyer) McCartney near Amity, With the exception of a short stint in St. Joseph, she lived her entire life in this community that she cherished.
In 1950, she married the love of her life, David R Lippold, after his persistent proposals. To this union, five children were born: David Lippold Jr., Greg Lippold, Ina Jo (Craig) Barker, Gary (Rhonda) Lippold and Jane Plowman (Jerry Buzzard). Additionally, she was extremely proud of her 12 grandkids and 18 great- grandkids.
She passed away May 10, 2022, after a brief illness, at the Pinewood Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.
She was proceeded in death by: her parents; husband, Dick; son, Dave Jr.; brothers, Howard and Kent McCartney; and sister, Mary Ross.
She was affectionately known to her family by many names, including: Junie, June Bug, Grandma June and Ma June, to name a few. She was famously known for her "Family Sunday Dinners", especially her fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and homemade rolls. None were turned away from her table, and all left sufficiently stuffed and happy!
June was a pillar of her local community, including serving in numerous capacities through the Amity United Methodist church, Amity UMW and as a longtime board member of the Amity Cemetery.
She started her work career with Glaze Construction and then left, to have and raise her family. She returned to the workforce after accepting a job with Earl Minor at the local bank, retiring at age 84, after a 50 year career.
Through this career, she made numerous friends and helped untold numbers with all their banking needs.
Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of all that knew her. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday May 17, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with inurnment following at Amity Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Amity Cemetery or Mosaic Hospice.
