Mary Ellen Lippard, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Joseph on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. She was born in Gentryville, Missouri, on April 11, 1939, and moved to Pontiac, Michigan, in 1955. After graduation from high school, she worked as a dietary manager at a hospital in Pontiac. She married Clinton Lippard on November 11, 1961. They were married 48 years until his death in 2010. Mary was an astute businesswoman who, along with her husband, owned and operated several businesses, including a furniture store, rental properties, general store and a restaurant/bar.

Mary was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and friend whose wisdom and laughter will forever be missed.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Lippard, Cliff (Elizabeth) Lippard, and Loric (Allison) Lippard; and a daughter, Kathy Greene, all of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren, Adam, Brooke, Alex, Eric, Chris, Valerie, Josh, Elijah, Isaac; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Services and Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Gentryville Cemetery. Pastor Brad Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home.

