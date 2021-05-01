Lionberger, Richard 1946-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Richard "Dick" Lionberger, 74, Savannah, left his earthly home to be joined with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Dick was born on Oct. 17, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri to the late Clyde and Phyllis (Breeden) Lionberger.

On Dec. 16, 1966, he married Linda Jean Meneely in Chillicothe. They celebrated 54 years of marriage and to that union, two daughters were born. Dick was a devoted husband and father.

Dick was a man of tremendous faith, preacher of the Gospel and touched the lives of many congregations.

Dick was a member of Big Lake Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, cars and above all, spending time with his beloved family.

Along with Dick's parents, he was preceded in death by three infant brothers.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda, of the home; daughters, Holly Fletchall (Brent) and Shelly Dawn; sister, Lovie Lightner; grandchildren: Samantha Holm (Greg), Cassie Bryant, Shelby Carter, Bobby Bryant (Taylor); great-grandchildren: Kamden, Kaitlynn, Kaylee and Kadence Holm, Amiya Talbot, Rielynn Woods; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m.

A register book is available to sign at our chapel 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Lake Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.