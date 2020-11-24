Lioba Hanley, Sr. Mary 1937-2020

CLYDE, Mo. - Sr. Mary Lioba (Rosemary) Hanley, 83, Clyde, Missouri, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Rickenbach.

Sister Lioba was born on Nov. 16, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to William Joseph and Vivian Rose (Martin) Hanley. She was a graduate of St. Celestine and Trinity in Lake Forest Illinois.

Rosemary Therese Hanley entered the Benedictine Convent order on July 16, 1955, and was given the name Sr. Mary Lioba Hanley. Her first profession of vows was on March 13, 1958, and her final profession of vows was on March 21,1963.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas Hanley; and sister, Cathleen Louise Ofenouf.

Survivors include two sisters, Carol Ann Moran and Martha Grace Tipping; and her Monastic Family.

A Private Wake Service will be held on Nov. 23, at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel and a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Nov. 24, 2020, at Benedictine Convent Chapel, Clyde, with burial following at Mt Calvary on the Convent grounds.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.