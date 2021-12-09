DEKALB, Mo. - Hazel Alice Linville, 86, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Meadowlands, Minnesota, daughter of the late Emily and David Williams. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, cooking, and crocheting. She loved people and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering in the gift shop at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, and was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Linville, on Jan. 30, 2018; her parents; brothers, Howard, Walter, Delmar, and Richard Williams; and her sister, Mildred McCullough.
Survivors include four children, Linda (Larry) Richardson, Camden Point, Missouri, Daniel (Meloni) Linville, Faucett, Missouri, Christy (Darren) Weigel, DeKalb, and Jeffrey Linville, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Kerry (Scott), Lesley (Jacob), April (Joshua), Tiffany (Brandley), Josh (Angela), Stefanie, Brandon (Nichole), Rylee, Evan and Olivia; and 15 great- grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.