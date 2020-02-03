TARKIO, Mo. - Charles William "Bill" Linthicum, 91, Tarkio, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Survivors: daughter, Linda Michaelis, Tarkio; sons, Ricky A. Linthicum, Irving, Texas, Charles Wm. "Chuck" (Malisa) Linthicum II, Rock Port; five grandchildren, Jeff, Angie, Michelle, Colby, Caden; six grea- grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Linthicum; sisters, Wanda Meyer, Sue Colbert.
Preceded: parents, Carrick L. and Betty (Carroll) Linthicum; wife, Carrol (Jones) Linthicum; daughter, Vickie Klahn; grandson, Carrick Linthicum; brother, James Linthicum; sister, Gladys Smith; stepfather, Leon Colbert.
Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials: Tarkio Westboro Community Care Center, Tarkio.
Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.