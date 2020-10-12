Linebaugh, Wilma J. 1927-2020

PICKERING, Mo. -Wilma Jean (Hinton) Linebaugh, 93, of Pickering, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Wilma was born on the farm on Jan. 10, 1927, in Pickering, to Forrest A. and Opal Mae (Florea) Hinton, where she has been a lifelong resident.

She has been in Assisted Living and Maryville Living Center with her husband, William "Bill" Linebaugh, for the past year.

She was a 1944 graduate of the Pickering High School and a lifelong member of the Pickering Christian Church.

She was a homemaker and OATS Bus Driver for 17 years, in Nodaway County.

She married William Albert "Bill" Linebaugh on March 18, 1948, in Hopkins, Missouri, from this union were born: two sons, David (Linda) Linebaugh, Hopkins, Missouri and John Linebaugh, Cody, Wyoming; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, scattered from Missouri and Wyoming.

She was known by many as kind and soft spoken, but knew her Bible and was ALL "Old School".

She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

Graveside Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the White Oak Cemetery in Pickering, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends following the service, at the Pickering Community Center.

Memorials can be made in care of the Pickering Christian Church or the Pickering Community Center.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.