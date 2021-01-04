STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Dorothy Elizabeth Linebaugh 78, of Stewartsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in a Cameron, Missouri health care center.

She was born Nov. 15, 1942, daughter of the late Lena and John Wohlford.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed watching movies, spending time with her grandchildren and Christmas was her favorite time of year.

She was a member of garden club of Stewartsville and a Christian.

Dorothy was preceded in death by: husband, Daniel Eugene Linebaugh on Dec. 21, 2020; son, Matthew Linebaugh; her parents; and a sister, Judy Conway.

Survivors include: sons, Mark (Tanya) Linebaugh, Saint Joseph and Scott (Tonya) Linebaugh, Stewartsville; daughter, Katherine Linebaugh, St. Joseph; grandchildren: Michael Linebaugh, Nick Pilcher, Ashley Linebaugh, Michael Peterson; and a great-grandson, Elric Peterson; siblings: Ardell Wiehe, John (Sondra) Wohlford II, Carolyn Marshall, Albert Wohlford, Donald (Mary) Wohlford, Mary (Ed) Yoder and JoAnn (Dwight) Kitchens; as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services & Public live stream: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

