STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Daniel Eugene Linebaugh, 84, of Stewartsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born Dec. 6, 1936, in St. Joseph, son of the late Estelle "Dolly" and Albert Linebaugh.

He graduated from Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College.

He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years.

He retired from the State of Missouri Highway department, as a Senior Highway Designer.

He enjoyed bowling, playing pitch and going to the casino.

He was a 32 degree Scottish Rite, a member of the Moila Shrine and a Pentecostal.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Matthew Linebaugh.

Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Linebaugh of the home; sons, Mark (Tanya) Linebaugh, St. Joseph and Scott (Tonya) Linebaugh, Stewartsville; daughter, Katherine Linebaugh, St. Joseph; four grandchildren: Michael Linebaugh, Nick Pilcher, Ashley Linebaugh and Michael Peterson; a great-grandson, Elric Peterson; and his sister, Diane (Don) Page.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.