Mary Jo Zaroor Lindsey, 74, died unexpectedly on March 4, 2022, at her home. She was born May 23, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Joseph G. and Mary Jane Zaroor.
Mary Jo graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School. She attended Missouri Western College before relocating to New Orleans, Louisiana, to study and work in the field of cytopathology. Her career enabled her to live and make friends in several places throughout the Midwest including Omaha, Nebraska, where she met and married the love of her life, Fred Lindsey. Together, they made their home in Union, Nebraska. After Fred's passing in 2003, Mary Jo moved back to St. Joseph to be closer to family.
Mary Jo was deeply rooted in her Catholic faith. She volunteered at, and later oversaw, the House of Bread ministry and spent time each week in Eucharistic Adoration at Mir House of Prayer.
In addition to Fred and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip (survived by Rhita). Also surviving are brothers Daniel (Donna) and Christopher (Deborah) and many nieces and nephews.
Service of remembrance will be held April 23rd at St. Francis Xavier Church including Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Rosary 11 a.m., followed by Mass.
A luncheon for family and friends will be served following the services in the Church's Parish Center. Those wishing to remember Mary Jo may make gifts in her memory to the House of Bread ministry at St. Francis Xavier Church.
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
