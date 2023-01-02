Lindsay, Norma L. 1932-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Norma Leigh Stratton Lindsay was born March 12, 1932, the seventh child of Henry and Marie Thompson Stratton.
Norma passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at the Grand Royale assisted Living Facility in Gladstone, Missouri.
Norma grew up on the Stratton farm that was originally the Thompson farm, located near McFall, Missouri. She was a big help to her mother in the raising of her four younger brothers. She attended school at McFall and graduated from High School in May 1950. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior at the McFall Baptist Church during her teenage years and was a faithful follower of Jesus during her life.
After high school, Norma worked at the Old American Insurance company in Albany. In 1952, Norma moved to San Diego, California and lived briefly with her brother Paul's family who was in the Navy. She went to work at Pacific Bell as a telephone operator and she retired from Pacific Bell in 1970, after 15 years of service.
In 1956, she met John Lindsay at a Church in San Diego and they were married on Feb. 15, 1957. Their home in La Mesa, California became a refugee for the family military members going off to war or new duty stations. They both loved the lord and were faithful servants during their marriage of 51 years. John passed away May 19, 2008, after a long illness.
In 1976, John and Norma moved to Albany, to be closer to family. Their home in Albany soon became the gathering place for family reunions and celebrations. John and Norma became members of the First Baptist Church of Albany and were faithful members, as long their health permitted.
Norma was preceded in death by: her parents, Henry and Marie; husband, John; two sisters, Virginia Salmon and Joyce Ross; five brothers: Lowell, Wayne, Paul, M.O. and Robert.
She is survived by: three brothers: Stanley of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, George of Kansas City, Missouri and Eddie of Gladstone, Missouri; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces: Sarah Baer, Jeanette Adcock and Amy Vaughn, who were faithful visitors and encouragers as Norma encounter health issues in her later life.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Albany First Baptist Church.
Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Memorial gifts can be to The First Baptist Church of Albany or Kansas City Hospice in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
