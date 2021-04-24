SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Edward Jerome "Jerry" Lindsay age 90, Springfield, Missouri, departed this life on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Springfield. Edward was born Jan. 31, 1931, in St. Joseph, to E. Harper and Gertrude Lindsay. He attended Maryville University and was employed as a salesman. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy. He was united in marriage to Charlene Ivey, Jan. 15, 1965. He was of the Presbyterian faith, with his membership in First Presbyterian Church, St. Joseph. He was Past Master of the Zeredatha Masonic Lodge and a member of Moliva Shrine, Both of St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents and One Brother, Robert Lindsay.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; one daughter, Paige LaBrier and husband Ricky; three grandchildren, Cody Rice, Lacey Mitchell and Ashley Walton; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother-in-law, Jerry T. Ivey.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 East Seminole, Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, also at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Burial with full military honors will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood, Springfield, Missouri, at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.