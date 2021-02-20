Vernelle Linch was the fourth daughter and last child born to George and Velma (Warrick) Linch on June 8, 1919, near Clarksdale, Missouri, at the old Linch estate.

Even though the family had moved to St. Joseph, her mother wanted her to be born in the country. Her mother, Vernelle and her older sisters returned to their brick home at 122 North 4th in St. Joseph, when Vernelle was sixmonths old.

She continued to live there with her family.

Enos Warrick (Vernelle's grandfather) walked five-year-old Vernelle to Washington School and instructed them to enroll her in the first grade. She often walked home from school with several prominent St. Joseph figures, True Davis, Walter and George Roth, and Walter Jaggers.

She graduated from eighth grade at Washington and four years later, graduated from Central High School. Her parents had moved to a home on Frederick Avenue.

Upon graduation from St. Joseph's Junior College, she received a loan from the president of the St. Joseph School Board so that she could attend summer school at Northwest Missouri State College (now University).

In the fall, she moved to Cosby, Missouri to teach music to junior high school students, and third grade. She taught in Cosby for 2 years, returning to college during the summers. In 1941, after completing her degree, Vernelle began teaching first grade at Lindbergh Elementary School and later at Humboldt Elementary School.

She spent most of her teaching career at Edison Elementary School teaching first grade. She retired in 1987, after a long career. She continued to volunteer at Edison until 2011.

Vernelle was in many organizations in St. Joseph. She was a life-long member of the Missouri Teachers Association, Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and P.E.O.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Velma Linch, and her sisters, Phyllis (Dr. William) Lenz, Meredith (Woody) Woodman, and Frieda (Howard) Ross.

Survivors include: a nephew, Philip Lenz, and his three sons: Jason (Angie), Mike (Sherry), and Matt (Rebecca); a niece, Lenny Ashley, and her daughters: Meredith Breuer, Lori Hays and Melissa Westbrook.

Richard and Leveda White were Vernelle's special friends, as were the families she taught and worked with at Edison.

She loved decorating every room of her large home during Christmas holidays and inviting everyone to come to her home. Patti and Charlie Burri and others would make sure that she would attend the monthly teachers' lunches and meetings.

We will all miss Miss Linch, a sweet, sweet soul.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 11 to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.