Limb, Larry C. 1955-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Larry Charles Limb was an incredible father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who left this world suddenly on July 27, 2021, at age 65.
Larry is survived by his son, Phillip (Felicia) Limb of Cameron, Missouri; a daughter, Holly Limb of Kansas City, Missouri; a sister, Marsha (Owen) West of Maysville, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Maclin Limb, Liberty Limb, Jaylen Whitby, and Alivia Grigsby, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials Contributions: love offerings to family. Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.