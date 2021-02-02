Philip Anthony Lima, Jr., 86, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 31, 2021. He was born Oct. 21, 1934, in St. Joseph, to Philip A. and Bernice (Grippando) Lima.

He worked for Meadow Gold, Arby's, assisted with the family owned pizza business.

Survivors include daughters, Janice Edmundson (Brad), Debra Beaver; sons, John Whitehill (LuAnn), Michael Lima (Barbara), Charles Lima; three step-daughters; 15 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Lima (Kim); other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Mary Lima; son, Kevin Lima; sister, Rose Marie Ridens; and a great-granddaughter, Breanna Colbert.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed bowling, played fast pitch softball and coached Little League Baseball.

Services will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.