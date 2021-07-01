Lile, Wesley D. 1931-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Wesley Dean Lile, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Wesley was born June 21, 1931, in New Boston, Missouri, to Leonard and Ellen Lile. He served in the Korean War. Wesley and his wife Patsy were married for nearly 70 years.
Wesley is survived by: his wife, Patsy; son, Greg (Nancy); daughter, Vicki (Robert); brother Darrell (Francie), sister, Clara; brother-in-law, Farrell (Nancy); grandchildren, Patrick Lile (Sara), Allison Lile Johnston (Matt), Shanon Byous (Ryan), Robbie Stubbs, great-grandchildren Tyson, Emery, Truman and Weston Lile, Marley and Ryker Johnston, Jarrod Byous (Courtney), Nathan Byous (Cydney), Meghan Byous, Aidan and Darion Stubbs; great-great grandchildren, Henry and Mary Byous.
Mr. Lile has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
A guest book is available to sign through Saturday, July 3rd at our chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
