FAUCETT, Mo. - Betty Lieffring passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. She was born on Sept. 23, 1941, to Joseph and Lois (Preston) Giles in Mt. Moriah, Missouri. She was born the third child of nine, she graduated in 1959, then attended business school. She worked for AJ August Menswear before taking a break, then went to work for Wal-Mart in October 1991 as a pharmacy tech until September 2017.
She married Chuck Lieffring on April 11, 1964 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. They have four children, Shelley (John) Wolf, Springdale, Arkansas, Kenny Lieffring, Faucett, Missouri, Sandy Lieffring, Victor, Idaho, and Kim (Steve) Lieffring, Belton, Missouri. They also have six grandchildren, Megan Wolf, Dublin, California, Molly Wolf, Golden, Colorado, Hunter, Stetson and Mallie Lieffring, Faucett, and Sequoia Shire, Lake Forest, California.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leslie and George; and sister, Joan.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; all her children and grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Carol (Larry) Brickey, Mound City, Missouri, June (Bruce) Buntin, Clarksdale, Missouri, and Sue (Steve) Miller, Columbia, Missouri; brothers, Marvin Giles, Mt. Moriah, Jim Giles, Dyersburg, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty loved nothing more than being with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She could often be found at any number of games, horse shows or just spending time with her grandkids. They were truly the light of her life. Anyone who knew her, knew that.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 5 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.