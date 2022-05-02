Liechti, Linda L. 1948-2022

WATHENA, Kan. - Linda L. Liechti, 73, of Wathena, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Linda was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Highland, Kansas, to Don and Mary (Simmons) Liechti.
As a child, Linda contracted Polio from a live virus vaccine. As she grew and the disease progressed, she valiantly accepted the challenges. She always made the most of her life with a courageous spirit and bright smile.
Linda began her working career early, as a babysitter for extended family. She then worked at Doniphan County Sheltered Workshop as a consumer from 1984 to 2013 (29 years). In 2013, she moved to Atchison, Kansas to live and work at N.E. Achievement Services, retiring in April 2021. Linda never missed a day of work unless she was ill. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Many were like extended family to her. She spent this last year at Wathena Rehab and Healthcare to be closer to family.
Linda was a Christian and a member of the Word of Life Church and had a great love for her Lord and Savior. Her beautiful spirit was a testament of that love.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: Siblings: Kim Campbell (Ted), Tom Liechti (Lois), both of St. Joseph; Mary Ann Woodruff (Bob), Wathena; three nieces; five nephews; and 18 great-nieces and nephews; aunt Jerry Davis (Ron), San Antonio, Texas; uncle, Bill Simmons (Wanda), Hiawatha.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Friends may call after 12 p.m. Noon Tuesday.
Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1 hour prior to service.
Burial: Highland Cemetery, Highland, Kansas.
Memorials: Doniphan County Sheltered Workshop or Donor's Choice.
