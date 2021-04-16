ELWOOD, Kan. - Nina Jolene Liebel, 59, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born July 2, 1961, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Dorothy and Jesse Helton. She was a Homemaker. She was a playground supervisor of the Greenlawn playground in Kenner LA, and was the president of the booster club.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Jesse Lee Helton Jr.
Survivors include, husband, Joseph Liebel Jr of the home; daughter, Wendi (Gabe) Ortega, Elwood; son, Joseph Liebel III, St. Joseph; and daughter, Meghan Liebel; grandchildren, Madison, Tori, Tenley, Isabella, Jase, Selena, and Annika; great-granddaughter, Ava, sisters, Jackie Kennedy and Lorene Ward, brothers, Danny, Tommy, Jimmy, Wayne and Paul Helton.
Funeral services: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Johnny Williams Officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
