Michael R. Liday

GOWER, Mo. - Michael Ralph Liday, 49, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Nov. 17, 2020.

Mike is survived by his wife, Betty "BJ" Liday; first wife, Rachael Musser; and their daughters, Erin (Scott) Taylor and Ally Liday; granddaughter, Ivy Armani-Lynn; mother, Glenda J. Liday; brother, Dan Liday; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Memorial Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.