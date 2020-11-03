TROY, Kan. - Eva Mae Libel passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.

Eva was born on April 29, 1939, to George and Marion (Jones) Moore in Troy, Kansas.

She graduated from Robinson High School with the class of '57. She worked at the Bank of Leona in Leona, Kansas, and this is where she met her husband, Bill.

Eva attended Highland Community College and Emporia State University before marrying Bill on May 12, 1962. Eva was an excellent cook who loved and cared for many children and truly loved all of God's Creation.

Eva was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harry and Dean; her sister, Jane Hanson; and daughters-in-law, Janet and Lora Ann Libel.

Eva is survived by her husband; her sons, Charles (Kelsie), Pat (Dee), Allan (Jennie), Danny (Kelly); daughters, Elizabeth (Daron Bauerle), Laura Hover; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ted Moore of San Marcos, Texas.

Our mother was a wonderful woman and we will miss her very much.

Services will be held at the Bellevue UMC Leona, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m.

Mom wanted to recognize NEK hospice, Doniphan County-Meals on Wheels, Highland Ambulance and Bellevue UMC. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.