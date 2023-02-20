Libby Jr., David A. 1958-2023 Leavenworth, Kan.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - David Allen Libby Jr., 64, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, after a heart attack, as a result of kidney failure.
David was born on April 27, 1958, to David Allen Libby Sr. and Charlotte Joanne Warren in Portland, Maine. After David graduated from high school, he joined the United States Army in Fort Riley, Kansas. He served proudly in the 1st Infantry Division for 10 years and was honorably discharged in 1986. In 1978 David's first daughter, Heather, was born.
In 1989, David met and married Kathy Johnson, in St. Joseph. David and Kathy went on to have two additional children, David Libby III and Jenny Conover. Kathy had two additional children, Matthew Clark and Angelica Evans.
David spent many years as a corrections officer for the state of Missouri and enjoyed bell ringing for The Salvation Army Christmas kettles. David was a proud veteran who collected guns and enjoyed playing guitar in his free time.
David was predeceased in death by his mother; father; and brother, Dana Libby.
He is survived by his children, Heather (Michael Fones) Libby, David (Brooke) Libby III, Jenny (Jody) Conover, Matthew Clark, and Angelica (Mason) Evans; sister, Carol Libby; nieces, Jessica Cool and Sarah Libby; and nephews, Stanley Libby and Aron Libby; David had several grandchildren whom he adored, Cody and Jason Kelso, Katie Libby, Payden Fones, Addilyn and Warren Libby, Delilah Libby, and Jordyn Conover, Tyler Clark, Maranda, Alana, Kaleb, and Avaian Evans; David also had three great-grandchildren, Carter, Quinnlyn, and Jack Kelso.
Services will be held at the St. Joseph Salvation Army Corp on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Libby Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.