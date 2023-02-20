Libby Jr., David A. 1958-2023 Leavenworth, Kan.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - David Allen Libby Jr., 64, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, after a heart attack, as a result of kidney failure.

David was born on April 27, 1958, to David Allen Libby Sr. and Charlotte Joanne Warren in Portland, Maine. After David graduated from high school, he joined the United States Army in Fort Riley, Kansas. He served proudly in the 1st Infantry Division for 10 years and was honorably discharged in 1986. In 1978 David's first daughter, Heather, was born.

