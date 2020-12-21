L'Hommedieu, Nicole C. 1975-2020

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -Nicole Cherie L'Hommedieu, 45, of Riverside, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at the North Kansas City Hospital.

Nicki was born March 28, 1975, in Independence, Missouri, to Robert and Barbara Josephine (Smith) Guardado.

Nicki graduated from Park Hill High School and worked for Johnson Controls, as an alarm dispatcher.

Nicki had a zest for life, a genuine love for people and an ability to put a positive spin on everything. She lit up any room she walked into and you could just feel the love coming off her.

She always had a smile on her face. She was the most loving, selfless, and wonderful person you could ever know. She was the best wife, mother, daughter and sister anyone could ever ask her. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Her family meant the world to her.

Both family and friends will be forever grateful for the life of Nicki L'Hommedieu.

In her spare time, she enjoyed making various crafts and spending time at the swimming pool.

She married Jeffrey Scott L'Hommedieu on July 7, 1995, in Independence.

In addition to Jeff, survivors include: two daughters, Chloe White and husband, Ira of Riverside, and Kali Bosch and husband, Brett of Parkville, Missouri; her parents, Bob and Barbara Guardado of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Brooke Jiskra and husband Brandon of Kansas City; and five beloved grandchildren.

A private family service will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville.

The service will be streamed live from her obituary page at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with her grandchildren's future educational needs.

Memories of Nicki and condolences may be shared at: Meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.