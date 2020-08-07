William A. "Bill" Lewis, 82, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 2, 1937, in St. Joseph, to William and Koleta (Preston) Lewis.

Bill graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1955 and was also an active member in the ROTC.

He drafted in the United States Army in 1960, based at Fort Carson, Colorado Missile Command.

After his military service, he worked for Moore's Welding and Supply as a Northwest Missouri route driver, then later at Land Red-E-Mix, until 1986. After retirement, he did other numerous jobs.

Bill was active in the Lafayette Booster Club and in his class reunions, from the 25th year through the 55th year.

He enjoyed traveling through the states, especially to Northern Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

Bill was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and witnessed the infinite changes during his lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marvin.

Survivors include: son, Tyler Lewis (Tricia); grandson, Chase Lewis (Taylor); and a great-grandson, Colt, to be born at any moment at the time of this writing; daughter, Wendi Canon (Randy); grandson, Michael; companion of 38 years, Marilyn Nordstrom and her family: Lisa (Greg), James (Heidi), Tim (Lezlee); grandchildren: Nichole, Kayla, Rylee, Zoe, Austen, Preston, Sarah; six great-grandchildren; numerous cousins; and friends gathered along the way.

Farewell Services and public livestream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.