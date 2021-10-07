Lewis, Scott V. 1956-2021 Boone, Iowa

BOONE, Iowa - Scott Valo Lewis, 64, of Boone, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, surrounded by family and loved ones, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.
Scott was born on Oct. 6, 1956, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri, the second of two children to Murrin and Zattie Lewis of Hopkins, Missouri. As a youngster, while attending school, he worked alongside his uncle Roy and Aunt Sarah on their farmstead as well as their farm implement business. After Scott graduated from North Nodaway High School (Hopkins, Missouri) in 1975, he went on to pursue a successful career as a diesel mechanic.
He met and married Robin Milburn in Bedford, Iowa. They went on to have one son, Galen Lewis. Scott was also a loving father figure to Robin's son, John Dee Penick, from a previous marriage.
Scott retired in 2021 from Housby Mack, located in Des Moines, due to health reasons.
Scott loved all of his family and friends, but most of all his grandchildren. He spent a lot of his free time playing softball with his beloved granddaughters and going to his grandchildren's sporting events. Scott loved riding his Harley, target shooting, visiting his mother in Missouri, and spending time with family. Scott had some battles with his health the last few years, but no matter what he was going through he would put a smile on your face.
Scott was preceded in death by his dad, Murrin Lewis, as well as his son's mother, Robin East.
He is survived by his mother, Zattie Lewis; sister, Jana (David) Krottinger; sons, Galen Lewis (Jessie) and John Dee Penick (Vanessa); grandchildren, Victoria and Kennedy Lewis, Wade, Libby, Beau, and Brock Penick; nieces, Leah Krottinger and Emma (Tim) Riggs; great- niece, Teddy Riggs; as well as his girlfriend, Karen Shepard.
Condolences may be addressed: Zattie Lewis, 1101 E. Fifth St., Maryville, MO 64468 or Galen Lewis, 207 Sunrise St, Boone, IA 50036
Celebration of Life open house will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John Hansen Shelterhouse (McHose) located at 410 Park ave Boone, IA 50036. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.