Lewis, Oral D. "Pete" 1935-2020

RAVENWOOD, Mo. - Oral D. "Pete" Lewis, 84, of Ravenwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home.

Pete was born on Jan. 19, 1935, in Isadora, Missouri, to Perry L. and Rosella M. (Walker) Lewis.

He was a graduate of the Ravenwood High School and served in the United States Army.

He retired from OPPD, in Nebraska City, Nebraska.

He married Joan L. Angle, on June 8, 1958, in Ravenwood.

She preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 1993.

He was also preceded by: his parents; two daughters, Cathy Bullock and Janet Carrier; grandson, Joshua Ighoyivwi; two sisters, Phyllis Price and Carolyn Lewis; and two brothers, Freddie and Ronnie Lewis.

Survivors include: two daughters, Nancy (Robert) Sherman, Hartville, Missouri, and Linda (Michael) Ighoyivwi, Oak Grove, Missouri; sister, Colleen Stoll, Maryville, Missouri; two brothers, Donnie (Eloise) Lewis, Parnell, Missouri, and Eldon (Nancy) Lewis, Maryville; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Price Funeral Home, in Maryville.

Burial: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to: New Life Christian Fellowship, Kansas City, Missouri; Victory Academy, Seymour, Missouri, or the Hannah Kentch Missionary-Go To Nations.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.