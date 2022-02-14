Lewis, Nathaniel 1960-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Nathaniel Lewis, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He was born Oct. 2, 1960, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Alice and Samuel Lewis.
He graduated from Northwest High School.
He married Brenda Arnold.
He worked as a Janitor.
He was a Baptist. Nathaniel was preceded in death by: mother, Alice Robinson; father, Samuel Lewis; and sister, Glenda Lewis.
Survivors include: wife, Brenda Lewis of St. Joseph; son, Nathaniel Lewis, Jr. of St. Joseph; daughter, Jasmine Brown of St. Louis; daughter, Kenya Robinson of Saint Joseph; brother, Sam Lewis of Texas; brothers Duane Robinson and Ernest Lewis of St. Louis; sister, Shavon Robinson of St. Louis; sisters: Tammy Lewis, Corneice Robinson, Jeanette Robinson; five grandchildren: Keyouna, Ty`nedra, Aaizayh, Yasmine and Na`kyia.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorial are requested to the Nathaniel Lewis Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
