ROCK PORT, Mo. - Kermit James (K.J. Jim) Lewis, 74, Rock Port, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Preceded: parents, Kermit Edward and Eathel Mae (Vaughn) Lewis; brothers, Larry Lewis, Garry (Mick) Lewis; brothers-in-law, Melvin Strough, Cecil Baker; nieces, Jerrie (Strough) Morton, Rhonda Baker.
Survivors: wife, Chris Lewis, Rock Port; children, Cory (Rae Lynne) Hill, Rock Port, Jeremy (Tiffany) Lewis, Mound City, Missouri, Marcie (Shelby) Joiner, St. Joseph, Jill (Ryan) Kingery, Fairfax, Missouri; grandchildren, Summer Greenwalt, Isiah, Ty, Drew, Ryan Joiner, Addison, Riley Lewis, Trenton, Kendall, Mason, Brenna Kingery; siblings, Joyce Strough, Shilah Baker, Fairfax, Janice McNaughton, Bois D'Arc, Missouri, Twyilla (Terry) Gibbons, Westboro, Missouri; nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.
Interment: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
Family Visitation: 6:00 - 7:00 P.M., Friday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Memorials: First Lutheran Church or Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
