Helen (Fryar) Lewis, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

She was born June 14, 1921, in Ravenwood, Missouri.

Helen married Garland Lewis Feb. 6, 1942; he preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2013.

She was a Maryville High School graduate, Class of 1939. Helen was a long-time member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

She was a wonderful cook and always had plenty for everyone to eat.

Helen enjoyed gardening and keeping in touch with family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Leland and Neva (Grantham) Fryar; brothers, Ronnie and Rex Fryar; and grandson, Chip Tootle.

Survivors include: her son, Terry Lewis (Ann), Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Janelle Nickelson, Olathe, Kansas; Ashley Welbern (John), Nashville; William Matthew Tootle (Jennifer), Tuscaloosa, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Tyler, Emma, Will, Adeline, Selah, Isaac; sister, Vaughn Seckington; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church family.

"The grass withers, the flowers fade, But the word of our God stands forever." Isaiah 40:8.

Private Farewell Graveside and Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Lewis' Room Will Be Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.