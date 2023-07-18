Gary Lee Lewis, 81, passed away on July 15, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in Stanberry, Missouri, to Garold and Elma (Beard) Lewis.

Gary was a proud graduate of Lafayette High School, class of 1960. His sense of duty and patriotism led him to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned a Vietnam service medal for his bravery and dedication. After his military service, Gary embarked on a successful career as a truck driver for Hillyard, where he worked for 25 years until his retirement.

