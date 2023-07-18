Gary Lee Lewis, 81, passed away on July 15, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in Stanberry, Missouri, to Garold and Elma (Beard) Lewis.
Gary was a proud graduate of Lafayette High School, class of 1960. His sense of duty and patriotism led him to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned a Vietnam service medal for his bravery and dedication. After his military service, Gary embarked on a successful career as a truck driver for Hillyard, where he worked for 25 years until his retirement.
Gary was an avid bowler and fisherman. He was a loyal fan of Nascar and enjoyed watching the races. His retirement years were filled with joyous road trips and breakfast gatherings with his "trucking buddies". He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to brag about their accomplishments. Gary was a man of courage, having faced the challenges of life and war with unwavering strength. His loving nature was evident in his devotion to his family and his kindness towards others. His laughter and love for life will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Amy Seek; and brothers-in-law, Danny McCue and Milt Berger.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen; their daughters, Natalie Sisk and Yvette "Fred" Snapp; his sister, Sharon Berger; his cherished grandchildren, Kelsee Seek, Shelby (Adam) Fletchall, Kylynn Sisk, Samantha (Donnie) Bowlin, Cole Snapp, and Karlee Seek. Gary was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, and he leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to the staff at Freudenthal Hospice and Living Community for the compassionate care during Gary's final days.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Freudenthal Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
