Lewis, Garry M. 1948-2020

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Garry Michael "Mick" Lewis, 72, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska.
Preceded: parents, Kermit Edward and Eathel Mae (Vaughn) Lewis; brother, Larry Lewis; brothers-in-law, Melvin Strough, Cecil Baker; nieces, Jerrie Morton, Rhonda Baker.
Survivors: children, Mike (Robin) Lewis, Fairfax, Missouri, Beth (Jon) Graves, Fairfax, Treyton Lewis (Fiance; Thea Schulenberg), Rock Port, Taya Lewis, Rock Port; grandchildren, Amber (James) Zumbrunnen, Baylee (Tristan) Ray, Grant, Ryan, Max Hopkins, Jesse, Jaycee, Braden Graves; great- grandchildren, Jackson and Audrey Zumbrunnen; siblings, Joyce Strough, Fairfax, Shilah Baker, Fairfax, Jim (Chris) Lewis, Rock Port, Janice McNaughton, Bois D' Arc, Missouri, Twyila (Terry) Gibbons, Westboro, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
Memorials: Rock Port Baptist Church or Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.