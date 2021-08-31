Lewis, Elizabeth 1931-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Elizabeth "Betty Jo" Lewis, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in Kansas City.
"Betty Jo" was born on Dec. 7, 1931, in King City, Missouri, to Lawrence and Helen (Lynch) Freeman. She was a 1949 graduate of Hopkins High School.
She had worked for United Telephone in Maryville as an operator until they merged with Sprint closing the Maryville office. She continued working for Sprint in customer relations in Gardner, Kansas, Warrensburg and Kansas City until she retired. She later worked for the Northland Chamber of Commerce in Kansas City and the Platte City Chamber of Commerce.
She is survived by her children, Colleen (John) Davis, Dan Miller, Maureen Wilding and Robert (Kim) Lewis; brother, John (Sharron) Freeman; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Patrick Miller and her brother, Lawrence "Butch" Freeman.
Graveside Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri, under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.