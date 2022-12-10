Lewis, Curtis G. 1929-2022 Graham, Mo.

GRAHAM, Mo. - Curtis G. Lewis, 93, of Graham, Missouri, passed from this life to his eternal home Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. His last days were spent at Nodaway Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Curt was born March 17, 1929, in Guilford, Missouri, to Orville and Garnet (Campbell) Lewis. He had four sisters: Charlotte (Vernon) Brown, Olive Jean (Logan) Snodderly, JoAnn (Martin) Johnson and Karen (Jim) Swan. He attended White Oak Country School and Guilford High School where he played basketball and graduated in 1948. After graduation he moved to St. Joseph to work in a packing plant and played minor league basketball.

