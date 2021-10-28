Lewis, Carl H. 1930-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Carl H. Lewis, 91, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Cameron, Missouri, hospital.
He was born on April 10, 1930, in Hopkins, Missouri, to Oliver and Iva Mae (Browning) Lewis. They preceded him in death. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1947.
Carl joined the U.S. Navy in February of 1949 and was recalled in August 1952 during the Korean War. He proudly served his Country for three years.
He married Joyce Swaney on April 10, 1952, in Hopkins.
Carl worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation, and later retired from Midland Engineering, of Maryville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tom Lewis; brothers, Murrin, Ronald, and Paul Lewis; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Dean Noblet; half-brothers, Jim and Raymond Lewis; and his three nephews, Dan Lewis, Scott Lewis and Damon Noblet.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce, of the home; sons, Tim (Cheryl) Lewis, Bolckow, Missouri, and Kenneth (Tami) Lewis, Savannah, Missouri; daughter, Karla (Steve) Rubin, Clarinda, Iowa; and daughter-in-law, Kimberlee Lewis, State of Oregon; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lewis has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery.
No formal visitation is planned.
Memorials can be made in Carl's name to a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
