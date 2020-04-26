Mary Lee Lewin, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1950, in St. Joseph.

Mary married Roger F. Lewin April 16, 1967; he preceded her in death Oct. 20, 2019.

She worked as a secretary for her husband's business, Lewin & McDonell Plumbing.

Mary was also a homemaker.

Mary had a love for cats, spending time with family and going shopping with her husband.

She was also preceded in death by: her son, Chris Lewin; parents, Bud and Pauline (McDowell) McDonell; and sister, Paula Gibson.

Survivors include: daughter, Shannon Beloate; grandchildren: Clarissa Mallory (Chris), Shane Lewin, Samantha and Paige Beloate, Dalanie Lewin and Dhinver Lewin; great-grandchildren: Lux, Carter, Gage, Aurora, Siruis and Kaydoh; siblings, Shirley McDonell and Kelly Metcalf; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Lewin's door will be open to the public Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary: visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "tribute wall" & select play. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.