Charlene Ann Leslie, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022.
She was born on July 15, 1952, to Johnny and Ellen (Streck) Sherrill in St. Joseph. On March 30, 1974, Charlene married Lloyd Allen Leslie. In their almost 40 years of marriage, they lovingly raised a family. Lloyd preceded Charlene in death on Feb. 15, 2014.
Charlene worked at Mead and American Family for many years. Along with her work, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and watching Jeopardy every day.
She was preceded in death by her husband; mother; son, Daniel Leslie; brother, Terry; and grandmother, Caroline Streck.
She is survived by her children, Dana McDaniel (Keith) and Stacy Stockton (Shane); grandchildren, Cody Leslie (Marissa), Alexia McDaniel, Sami Moffat (Kevin), Shanda Durbin (Erik), Kenzie Leslie and Klhoe Leslie; great-grandchildren, Atley, Brittyn, Bently and Kolsyn; brother, Steve Sherrill (Barb); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Meals on Wheels or the Noyes Home for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
