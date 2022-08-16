Leslie, Carole A. 1946-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 16, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carole Ann Leslie, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.She was born May 23, 1946, in St. Joseph, to William and Helen (Sypherd) Leslie.Carole had worked as a home health aide. She enjoyed crocheting and attending church.She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Leslie Jr., and her sister, Phyllis Fountain.Survivors include son, Brian (Tonya) Leslie; three grandchildren, Christian Leslie, Jacob Leslie and Sara Leslie; one sister-in-law, Marjorie Leslie; and numerous nieces and nephews.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Carole Leslie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carole Ann Leslie St. Joseph Christianity William Leslie Jr. Cremation Marjorie Leslie Brian Christian Leslie × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 16, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 15, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 13, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOfficers have suspect, still need evidence in 21-year missing person caseCement truck flipped in two-vehicle crashNo more cases of the Mondays in MaysvilleOne hospitalized after crashing vehicle into tow truck$10 million revitalization project could reshape local corridorsNewly hired teachers gather for SJSD debutCatfish Chasers Tournament sees rare back-to-back championOne suffers minor injuries in two-vehicle collision DowntownCat lounge aims to battle overpopulation, provide fun for communityPrivate schools promote donor-funded scholarships
