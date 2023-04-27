George Arthur Lesan was born Feb. 19, 1931. He was the fifth of six children born to Roy and Alice (Ballew) Lesan.

He graduated from Eagleville High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. During his time in the military, he attended a clerk typist school in Cheyenne Wyoming, Cryptography school in Illinois and served three years in the National Security Service in Washington D.C. He reached the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1956.

To plant a tree in memory of George Lesan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.