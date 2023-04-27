George Arthur Lesan was born Feb. 19, 1931. He was the fifth of six children born to Roy and Alice (Ballew) Lesan.
He graduated from Eagleville High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. During his time in the military, he attended a clerk typist school in Cheyenne Wyoming, Cryptography school in Illinois and served three years in the National Security Service in Washington D.C. He reached the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1956.
George attended Gard Business School for 18 months. On March 3, 1958, he accepted a position with Anchor Serum in St. Joseph. He was a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club and Ashland United Methodist Church.
On Feb. 22, 1959, he married Lorraine McClurg Lesan. They have three children: Brenda, Gregory, and Douglas.
He retired from Boeringer Ingleheim at the age of 62, after 35 years in the accounting department. After retirement, he continued working in his own small businesses - painting houses and cutting firewood for resale.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine McClurg Lesan, daughter, Brenda Lesan, and sons, Greg (Carrie) Lesan and Doug (Liz and Nicolas) Lesan.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
